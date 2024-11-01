Truth bombs

A not-so-grand display of politicians plastering their names and faces on government project signboards like A-list celebrities on a red carpet has existed as far back as we cannot remember.

Who hasn’t driven past a construction site or community project only to be greeted by the overly enthusiastic mug of a public official? They cash in on their ego trips while flashing their faces on government projects like they’re responsible for funding them.

Do they really believe that losing a couple hundred pounds of political weight can magically transform into a muscular advertisement for their “leadership?” Come to think of it, this isn’t their money — it’s ours.

Imagine you’re one of the thousands of residents battered by tropical storm “Kristine”, struggling to pick up the pieces of a wrecked home and shattered life. What’s the last thing you want to see? A giant billboard adorned with the grinning faces of politicians, proudly declaring, “I helped you,” or an elected government official setting sail on a boat distributing cash aid amid the flood.

The only thing shining brighter than their grins is their glaring disconnect from real people, real needs, and the reality of public service. Typhoon victims are made to digest a lousy movie script rather than a government operation.

Despite an in-your-face provision in the Department of Budget’s General Provisions Fiscal Year 2024, which prohibits putting public officials’ names and images on government projects, we still see signs of these attention-seekers everywhere.

Section 19 of the provision is clear; it’s not stated in an alien language.

It reads: “Prohibition on the Display and/or Affixture of the Name, Image, and Likeness of Public Officials on Government Projects. The display and/or affixture of the name, picture, image, motto, logo, color motif, initials, or other symbol or graphic representation associated with any public official, whether elected or appointed, on signboards for all programs, activities, and projects funded under this Act shall be considered as unnecessary pursuant to CoA Circular No. 2013-004 dated 30 January 2013, as amended, and therefore, PROHIBITED.”

How many times does it have to be said? This isn’t the politicians’ money, and they are not the stars of the show. Why should taxpayers have to gaze at a politician’s face every time they step out to see improvements in their neighborhood?

When did public service turn into a marketing scheme? Public service ought not to glorify its role but instead spotlight the community — the people who benefit, or sometimes suffer, from these projects.

Wouldn’t it be great to see signboards celebrating local heroes rather than self-promoting politicians? Community pride must take precedence, but it is often overshadowed by the bigger-than-life egos of those in office.

Why should our leaders be the center of every government project like they’re handing us our paychecks? Isn’t it beyond ridiculous?

DBM’s General Provisions and CoA’s Circular No. 2013-004 are refreshing truth bombs. Definitely, our elected officials are required to let us know about the good things they’re working on, but wrapping their names around it serves no real purpose.

It’s an unnecessary fluff and a delightful distraction to make them look good while actually diverting attention from the projects that matter to our communities.

Filipinos don’t need more politicians trying to score points on their public service report cards. We need leaders who are genuinely engaged with their communities, who prioritize people over their personal brand, and who understand that it’s not about patting themselves on the back for doing the bare minimum.