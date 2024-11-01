Tourist arrivals far from 7.7-M target

As 2024 nears its end, the country’s foreign tourist arrival numbers remain sluggish and far from the 7.7-million target set by the Department of Tourism (DoT) for this year.

Initial data relayed by the DoT showed that as of 1 November, arrivals were 4,879,022 tourists short of the target.

Earlier, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco suggested that arrival numbers should not be the benchmark for determining the robustness of a country’s tourism industry, but tourism receipts.

From January to June this year, the DoT toted up P282.17 billion in tourism receipts, perking up 32.81 percent over the P212.47 billion in revenue posted in the same period last year.

For all of 2023, from January to December, total visitor spending was P482.54 billion.

Against its tough competitors in Southeast Asia, the Philippines’ numbers are far from Thailand’s 26 million arrivals. The Kingdom is expecting 36 million foreign tourists this year.

Vietnam, another tough rival of the Philippines, has welcomed nearly 10 million arrivals in the first seven months of this year, an increase of 51 percent over the same period last year, its General Statistics Office reported.

Aggressive drive in remaining days

With this, the DoT, along with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), has been joining global expositions to aggressively sell the

Philippines as the premier destination in Southeast Asia.

The DoT and TPB will lead the largest Philippine delegation to the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024 to be held from 5 to 7 November at the ExCeL convention center in London.

The WTM is one of the leading global business-to-business events for the travel industry, bringing together tourism professionals, government ministers, and international media to showcase innovations in travel and tourism. Founded in 1980, the event serves as a vital platform for nations to build business connections and strengthen their global presence.

“We see World Travel Market London as a vital platform to present the Philippines to a global audience, showcasing the distinctive qualities that set our country apart — from our award-winning destinations and vibrant culture to our rich gastronomy, world-class facilities, and the renowned warmth of the Filipino people,” Frasco said.

“With our largest delegation of tour operators, hotels, and resorts since the pandemic, the DoT and TPB Philippines are strategically positioned to strengthen international partnerships and solidify the Philippines as a premier destination in the global tourism market, reaffirming our commitment to transforming the country into a tourism powerhouse in Asia, as envisioned by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” she said.

The United Kingdom is the top source of visitors from Europe, ranking as the Philippines’ ninth-largest source market with 128,660 arrivals recorded from 1 January to 31 October 2024.

As the UK outbound travel market rebounds, the DoT said it presents a valuable opportunity for the Philippines.

This is based on Future Market Insights which valued the UK outbound travel market at $90.46 billion in 2024 and forecast it to grow to $206.43 billion by 2034.

On the other hand, the Global Travel Profiles report by YouGov indicated that UK tourists are increasingly seeking destinations that offer value for money, outstanding natural beauty, and authentic cultural experiences — all of which the Philippines offers.

With its diverse landscapes, rich history, and immersive travel experiences, the country aligns with the evolving preferences of UK travelers, who prioritize private tours, bespoke itineraries and sustainable travel options, the DoT said.

In its 2023 edition, WTM London hosted more than 40,000 travel professionals from 184 countries, solidifying its reputation as the leading platform for industry innovations and opportunities.