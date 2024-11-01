Tirol breaks 50-meter breaststroke record

Rian Marco Adiong Tirol set a new Philippine record in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke after clocking in 27.56 seconds last Friday at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup-Stop 3 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre in Singapore.

Tirol, 23, eclipsed the previous record of 27.65 seconds set by Tokyo Olympics swimmer James Deiparine back in 2016 at the World Swimming Championships in Canada.

The Ateneo de Manila University tanker finished 16th overall.

Last Thursday, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Xiandi Chua and Jasmine Mojdeh finished seventh and eighth place, respectively, in the women’s 200-m butterfly.

Chua clocked in two minutes and 14.10 seconds to finish seventh while Mojdeh submitted a time of 2:16.58 minutes to finish eighth in the finals.

This is the highest finish the Philippines got in this stop and was a step up from the performance in the second stop in Incheon, South Korea from 24 to 26 October.

Chua qualified for the final after finishing seventh overall with a time of 2:14.11 minutes while Mojdeh finished eighth overall with a time of 2:16.11 minutes.

Chua tried to enter the final in the women’s 100-m breaststroke last Friday but finished 13th overall after clocking in 1:11.43 minutes.