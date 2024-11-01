Throwing bread at stone throwers

The Accounting Professor

Professor Ricky was the most popular, most sought-after teacher in the entire university. He taught Accounting 101, transforming the most complex and confusing accounting principles into simple layman’s language that made them crystal clear, even for the less capable. Students flocked to his class, even if it was a non-elective or optional subject. He oozed charisma, and all the coeds had a terrible crush on him. When he walked down the hall, there was a sudden silence fraught with awe and desire.

Professor Tony stole Prof. Ricky’s accounting syllabus and secretly used it in his own class. He was so full of hate and envy for Prof. Ricky that he started spreading a rumor that Prof. Ricky was sleeping with the prettiest student in the school.

Eventually, Prof. Ricky was investigated. They found no evidence, but fearing the school’s image would be tainted by the rumors, they had to get rid of him. They invented preposterous issues against him and, without proof, kicked him out. Prof. Ricky was stunned, but he left meekly in silence.

Meanwhile, Prof. Tony ascended the popularity ladder when he began using Prof. Ricky’s syllabus. He became the new sought-after accounting teacher and gloated in his ascendancy.

It was no problem for Prof. Ricky to find a new job. His fame had spread to other schools. In fact, it was a blessing in disguise, as a bigger and more prestigious university hired him. His fame spread even more. He returned to his beloved mission of teaching and enlightening students, not just in accounting but about the cruel world they would eventually be immersed in. He shared true stories that inspired them—career guidance not found in the syllabus.

One day, he visited his former school.

PROF. TONY: I am sorry I spread the rumor about you. I hated and envied you. I am truly sorry.

PROF. RICKY: No problem, Tony. It was a blessing in disguise. Now I am teaching at a more prestigious university.

PROF. TONY: I stole your accounting syllabus and am using it right now. I’m telling you all this to possibly heal my guilty conscience. I developed insomnia, but now it will vanish, now that I have told you everything.

PROF. RICKY: Great. Go ahead and use my syllabus. You have my blessing. More students will realize that accounting is easy to learn. Add values and attitudes to your syllabus so they will learn not just accounting but also skills for dealing with the cruel world they will eventually inhabit.

Tony and Ricky became the best of friends, and together they refined the accounting syllabus to perfection. They eventually wrote a book together, Accounting for Beginners, which became a bestseller across the university belt. Ricky was able to sanctify Tony as a teacher and show him new tricks in teaching.

Throwing bread

Ricky and Tony learned the art of sharing in the cruel world of campus rivalry, envy, and hatred among professors. Ricky threw bread to Tony, the stone thrower, and it made them both happy and better teachers. The legacy of Ricky spread through many campuses.

It was the same for Anna, who was a first-class brain surgeon. Her chief surgeon boss tried to destroy her by blaming a failed brain operation on her to save his own skin. She was merely an assistant to the chief surgeon on the operating table. It did not work.

When the patient, who became paralyzed due to the surgery, sued the chief surgeon, his license was revoked, and he became a hopeless alcoholic. Anna took over as the chief surgeon. It was Anna’s simple ways and her smiles that caught everyone by surprise.