Thousands visit Manila North Cemetery on All Saints' Day

Thousands of Filipinos flocked to the Manila North Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Metro Manila, on Friday, 1 November, to visit their departed loved ones.

As of 9:00 AM, the crowd estimate in the cemetery had reached 76,000.

Meanwhile, free rides are given to pregnant women, senior citizens, and persons with disability at the Manila North Cemetery.

The Manila City Social Welfare has also set up a help desk at the entrance to allow parents and guardians register their children to be given a name tag and contact details of their parents.

The Manila Police District said that about one million individuals are expected to visit the cemetery on All Saints' Day.

From 30 October to 3 November, the Manila North Cemetery will be open to the public from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM.