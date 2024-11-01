Staying healthy for life

Apparently, you can live forever.
House of Gaia in Lipa City, Batangas, lets you in on the big secret, and the growing body of evidence on how the quality of nature, strict diet and its proprietary therapies reverse the infirmities of aging.
Gaia has been making quite a stir in the great eliminate-death movement and among the mega rich who want to buy a longer life, not with the proverbial fountain of youth or supposed panacea of all earthly ills, but with cutting-edge treatments like gene editing and stem-cell therapy, as well as lifestyle, hormone and dietary optimization packed in bespoke longevity plans.
The country’s first longevity medicine center represents a major advancement in the integration of cutting-edge healthcare solutions to increase the life and health spans of Filipinos and Asians.
This heralds a future where Filipino patients can access the latest in global medical innovations without the need to travel abroad, bringing home a team of world-class doctors, scientists and health professionals dedicated to making longevity medicine accessible and affordable.
Gaia’s longevity evangelist and medical-tourism entrepreneur Mike Chan said the goal is not just to extend life but to ensure that individuals remain healthy, vibrant and free from chronic diseases well into old age.
To maximize health at every stage of life, longevity medicine stresses proactive, individualized and data-driven approaches rather than waiting for diseases to hit.
It is more than simply a hospital; it is a movement for people to live longer, better and more satisfying lives.
“Longevity medicine is a marathon against time. As a physician, we always have to learn and be updated on our field. But in longevity medicine, a physician has to put on double the speed to be updated with all the other scientific breakthroughs,” Dr. Evelyn Bischof, chief medical officer and chief longevity officer of House of Gaia.
It’s a step forward for longevity medicine: Attempting to reduce the danger of even preventing the disease and finally removing those risks.
“I do not aim to reverse something inevitable, I just hope to mitigate the effects of aging, and to lead the patients into something healthy as they do,” said Bischof.