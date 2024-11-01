Staying healthy for life

Apparently, you can live forever.

House of Gaia in Lipa City, Batangas, lets you in on the big secret, and the growing body of evidence on how the quality of nature, strict diet and its proprietary therapies reverse the infirmities of aging.

Gaia has been making quite a stir in the great eliminate-death movement and among the mega rich who want to buy a longer life, not with the proverbial fountain of youth or supposed panacea of all earthly ills, but with cutting-edge treatments like gene editing and stem-cell therapy, as well as lifestyle, hormone and dietary optimization packed in bespoke longevity plans.