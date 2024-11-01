Speak your truth

It is not easy to write about actor Malou de Guzman despite her having been in showbiz since 1980. We’d like to focus on her because we were invited to a preview of a film in which she plays the title role. Yes, her very first after 40 years of being a highly reputable actor.

The film is quaintly titled Silay. No, it’s not about that city in Negros island but about a person by that name: Silay, an old woman. She’s all-woman, not a lesbian--though if she were, she’d be a great character, just the same.

One reason we call the film quaint is that De Guzman top-bills it with a superb young actor by the name of Francine Diaz. Kyle Echarri, Diaz’s on-screen-only sweetheart, is not in the movie. De Guzman and Diaz portray granny and granddaughter to each other. In about half of the film’s narrative both granddaughter and “lola” have to go to school in high school uniform.

It’s admirable that Star Magic of ABS-CBN allowed Diaz to do a film produced by a maverick company, directed by a man (Greg Colasito) who has no social media accounts and no Google entries at all.

As for De Guzman, she has Facebook and Instagram but all she posts in them are about her acting workshops, souvenir shots with some actors on last shooting days, nothing personal.

Oh, we did find a single post on her Instagram about her first granddaughter’s nth birthday.

Yes, she has a granddaughter. An old Internet entry says De Guzman had a daughter with the character actor Ross Rival who is actually a Salvador. The entry said De Guzman’s daughter is an older half-sister of Maja Salvador.

We’ve never heard of De Guzman talk about Ross Rival who is believed to have married actress Alicia Alonzo and had several children with her one of whom became an actor but died in a vehicular accident in his late teens.

Most of the Google entries about De Guzman are about the dozens of TV shows and movies she appeared in. The rest are about her acting workshops through the years. Her latest workshop was held in four weekends this October.

After the film’s preview at Cinema 7 of TriNoma mall in QC, de Guzman post on her Instagram a poster for Silay, which she proudly announced to have been made by her daughter, Martina Lauren de Guzman. It seems to be the first time she announced to the public her daughter’s full name.

De Guzman, 66, is not known to have been in other romantic or conjugal relationship. It’s possible that she had dalliances at the time there were no netizens with their ever present mobile phones with a camera.

She actually also sings well and was an active officer of the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) during the years (2001-2010) that its president was Mitch Valdez.

Silay is produced by Rachelle Umandap for Mace Ascending Entertainment Productions. The film also stars Yul Servo, Rolando Inocentes, Emilio Garcia, Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, Krista Miller and comedian Long Mejia.