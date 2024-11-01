Silence more deafening than noise

This week, I am feeling the strong urge to empower all women. In doing so, I will delve into the heart-wrenching topics of rape and sexual harassment. My shared goal is simple yet profound: I want to create a safer, more just society for all women across the Philippines.

Below are some important statistics on rape and sexual harassment in the Philippines.

•Data from the World Health Organization reveal that 1 in 5 Filipinos experience sexual assault in their lifetime. That is about 20 percent of our population—think about the families, the friendships, the dreams behind those numbers.

•According to UNICEF, 17 percent of Filipino children aged 13 to 17 have experienced sexual violence. These are not just statistics; they are our children, our future.

•Data from International Justice Mission Philippines indicate that in 2022 alone, nearly half a million Filipino children were trafficked to produce new material for sexual exploitation. Each number represents a child torn from safety, and stripped of their childhood.

•According to the Philippine National Police, nearly 9,400 rape cases were reported last year — an average of almost 26 incidents every single day.

•The same source reveals there were 421 cases of sexual harassment at the workplace reported from 2016 to 2021. Sexual harassment can also take place in schools and other institutions.

•And lastly, based on DoJ data, over 20,800 rape cases were filed in 2023, while nearly 10,000 cases were already recorded nine months into 2024. Each of these cases tells a story of anguish, heartbreak and the fight for justice.

I know the topic is hard to take. However, in fighting this evil, we must be strong and prepared. If these numbers scare us or make us weak at the onset, how are we going to be strong enough to help, encourage or empower a female colleague, friend or family member who comes to us for help?

If these numbers are already troubling and alarming, realize that not all victims come forward and report what had happened to them. And there are various causes for not reporting sexual offenses.

The most fundamental reason why women do not come forward to report sexual assault or harassment is shame. Shame is at the core of the intense emotional wounding women experience when sexually violated. The victim feels invaded and defiled, while simultaneously experiencing the indignity of being helpless and at the mercy of another person. Shame is a feeling deep within us and is based on the fear of being exposed.

Fear of retaliation or revenge often arises when sexual assault or harassment occurs in the workplace, but this isn’t always the case. It is true that many workplace victims are afraid of losing their job or fear being demoted. But there’s also the fear of physical retaliation that goes beyond the workplace. In some cases, assault victims and even their families are threatened with physical violence if they report the crime.

Many women, even highly educated ones, don’t have knowledge about exactly what constitutes sexual harassment. At times, they do not even recognize sexual harassment as a real threat. They do not understand how sexual harassment or assault affects them. The legal process for reporting rape and the administrative steps taken to report harassment in the workplace are also unknown to most women.

All these are understandable causes for not reporting incidents of sexual assault. But keeping them under wraps will perpetuate and make them worse. On this personal note I am here to ask for your cooperation in reporting sexual assault incidents. Let us empower one another in stopping this menace to society.

I cannot escape the thought that while reported incidents are loud once they reach the news or get publicized in a criminal judgment issued by a court, the unreported incidents — the silence — are more deafening than the noise.

Let us all strive to end this vicious menace. For one, we can support the #WagPo campaign which urges everyone to break the cycle of abuse by empowering individuals to take action against rape and sexual violence.