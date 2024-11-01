Shop from abroad

Filipinos living overseas can now purchase their much-needed household and business appliances on TinBo, either to spruce up their home in the Philippines or give as a special gift to loved ones this Christmas.

Thanks to PLDT Global, which recently enabled overseas Filipinos’ access to Philippine-based online appliance stores ConcepStore and Mang Kosme, home to renowned brands like Carrier, Condura, Toshiba, SharkNinja, Midea and Kelvinator.

“Through this partnership, we offer access to the top-quality products from ConcepStore and Mang Kosme, enabling overseas Filipinos to shop from a curated selection of appliances tailored to suit every lifestyle or business needs of their families, enabling them to build more meaningful connections at home,” said PLDT Global president and CEO Albert Villa-Real.

TinBo is a one-stop online marketplace that enables Filipinos living overseas to buy load, pay Philippine government and utility bills, send e-vouchers, and avail of other digital products, healthcare consultation vouchers, and promos for their families in the Philippines.

Through TinBo, overseas Filipinos can acquire a Smart Virtual Number, enabling them to have secure digital identities for their Philippine transactions.

Filipinos can also receive important one-time passwords from their e-wallets and e-banks in the Philippines via SVN, providing access to relevant financial services to help them manage their funds.