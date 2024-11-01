The Signature Residences by Prestige by Filinvest is a gem in the heart of Quezon City that perfectly blends urban conveniences with serene condo-living.
This residential address is a high-rise condominium, a space for individuals with an affinity for unparalleled comfort and sophistication.
“Prestige by Filinvest is committed to creating homes that resonate with a variety of lifestyles. The Signature is a testament to this dedication, offering accessibility and an urban sanctuary for those who have grown to love the area but seek comfort and upgraded lifestyle,” Eduardo Gonzalez, first vice president under Prestige by Filinvest, said.
Located in A. Bonifacio Avenue, Quezon City, The Signature has easy access to key establishments like malls, schools, fire stations, and churches. Just minutes away from Banawe — a thriving hub for the Filipino-Chinese community, its proximity to the Skyway and major highways ensures ease of travel to business districts such as Makati, Ortigas, and Alabang.
The Signature features a low-density, high-rise condominium consisting of nine units per floor. Its interior-designed, move-in-ready units, ranging from 82 to 139 square meters, come in two- and three-bedroom configurations. Units are crafted by designers like Nuku Designs, Chat Fores Design and Empire Design.
Residents can bask in a serene atmosphere while enjoying a refreshing dip at the grand resort-style pool. For those seeking an active lifestyle, the fully equipped fitness center offers a complete workout experience, encouraging residents to prioritize their health and well-being. For quieter moments, the library offers a peaceful retreat where residents can relax with a book or engage in quiet reflection.
The versatile function room accommodates gatherings, allowing residents to host events, from intimate family celebrations to larger community functions. The newest addition to the condominium’s amenity is the playground.
“Residents of The Signature can enjoy the complete condo living experience with the amenities right at their doorstep, a perfect place where they can enjoy city excitement right outside and find calm and relaxation inside the property,” Gonzalez added.