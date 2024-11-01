Section of Mandaue flood control project

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) and Mandaue City lone Representative Emmarie Ouano-Dizon are under scrutiny after a portion of the P127-million flood control project in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, suddenly collapsed.

The collapsed section of the riprap, spanning about 15 meters, is part of a 6,900-linear-meter flood control project along Butuanon River, which has been under construction for the past two to three years.

Engr. Gumer Castillo of the DPWH 6th Engineering Office is currently inspecting the area to determine the project’s jurisdiction, whether it falls under district or regional authority.

Castillo confirmed that the collapsed section is part of the 2024 flood control project, funded with P127 million. A riprap is a protective wall made of stones, concrete, or similar materials, used to prevent soil erosion.

Ouano-Dizon explained that the flood control project was initiated to address Mandaue City’s persistent flooding issues.

Karla Victoria Cortes, the city’s Public Information Officer, clarified that while the project is not under the local government’s jurisdiction, they may consider sending structural engineers to inspect its implementation to ensure public safety.

The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office discovered additional cracks during their inspection of the riprap along Butuanon River. CDRRMO Operations head Felix Suico Jr. reported that the area has been cordoned off.

Suico said that the collapsed portion revealed steel rods but lacked metal sheet piles or chicken wire.

Meantime, Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede urged residents to stay vigilant and suggested that DPWH inspect the entire length of the riprap wall to ensure public safety.