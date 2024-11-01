Sanya Lopez captivates in ‘Pulang Araw’

The fight for love, family and country is about to get more heart-pounding as Sanya Lopez captivates audiences with her powerful portrayal of Teresita Borromeo in the historical drama series Pulang Araw.

Her character’s journey as a comfort woman during World War II is intense and moving. As Teresita, Sanya embodies the resilience and strength of countless women who suffered during this dark chapter in Philippine history. The gripping moments in which Teresita hears the cries of fellow Filipinos show not only her character’s dilemma but also the sacrifice that the program aims to show.

In an earlier interview, Sanya shares what she loved about her character, “Ako, pinakagusto ko talaga sa character ko dito, siya ‘yung pinaka nagsasakripisyo. Pagdating sa pagmamahal sa pamilya, sa kapatid, sa nobyo at pagmamahal sa ama. Ang dami niyang sinasakripisyo dito. Kaya ‘yon ‘yung isa mga nagustuhan ko, parang siya ‘yung laging willing na, ‘Ako na lang (What I like most about my character in the series is that she is the one who sacrifices the most. In her love for family, for her siblings, her lover and her love for her father. She gives up a lot. That is what I like — that she is willing to volunteer her comforts for her loved ones),” she said.

Pulang Araw is more than just a historical drama; it is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the Philippines, shedding light on the enduring spirit of families who faced the horrors of war. Sanya’s performance is a powerful reminder of the struggles endured by many Filipinos, bringing depth and authenticity to the series.

These intense scenes are the biggest story of every Filipino family. Pulang Araw airs Mondays to Fridays at 8 p.m. on GMA Prime, Kapuso Stream and GTV.