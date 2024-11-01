Sam Verzosa bags three awards at the Rising Tigers Ball

Tutok to Win party-list representative and television host Sam Verzosa received three awards at the Third Rising Tigers Charity Ball held on 30 October at the Shangri-La Hotel in Makati City.

Verzosa, who is also a Manila mayoral aspirant, was recognized as “Philanthropist of the Year” and received the “Excellence Award for Outstanding Public Service Program” for his show Dear SV on GMA, as well as the “Excellence Award for Outstanding Public Service Program Host.”

In a social media post, Verzosa expressed his gratitude for the awards, noting they reflect the hard work and dedication of his team. Verzosa also thanked the organizations and individuals who have collaborated with him in various community service initiatives.

“This award is a beacon of hope, a symbol of the positive impact we can make when we work together. It motivates us to continue our mission, to reach new heights, and to serve our community with even greater dedication,” he said.

Verzosa added, “The true purpose of wealth is to help others, and that is what genuine success looks like.”