Rights of sea passengers listed

As part of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2024, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) Maritime Sector has reminded sea passengers of their rights in cases of canceled, delayed, or uncompleted voyages, as indicated in Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Circular 2018-07, through an information dissemination drive across Philippine ports and passenger vessels.

Under the campaign, the DoTr Maritime Sector emphasized that sea passengers of a canceled or delayed voyage have the right to information and the right to refund or revalidate their tickets.

If a sea passenger chooses to revalidate their ticket, they may avail of amenities, such as snacks or meals and free accommodations, if deemed necessary, while waiting for their rescheduled trip.

The DoTr Maritime Sector clarified that compensation for sea passengers for canceled or delayed voyages would apply only if the free accommodation is not practicable for the shipping operator.

Meanwhile, passengers on an uncompleted voyage have the right to information, amenities, and to compensation, as well as to be transported to their destination.