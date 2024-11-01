Rico Blanco musical in 2025

An original production that will feature the songs of Rico Blanco, titled Liwanag sa Dilim, is set to debut in March 2025.

Best-known for his work with the legendary rock band Rivermaya and his solo career, Blanco’s music has been anthemic for many Filipinos, combining themes of hope, love, and resilience — qualities that are central to the upcoming musical.

The announcement for Liwanag sa Dilim came during the curtain call of 9 Works Theatrical’s Once On This Island.

Anthony Rosaldo, pop-rock singer, took to the stage to perform the titular song, “Liwanag sa Dilim,” accompanied by the cast of Once On This Island.

Liwanag sa Dilim will be staged at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at RCBC Plaza in Makati City, a venue that has hosted numerous celebrated productions.

The musical will be directed by Robbie Guevara, a seasoned director known for his work on successful productions like Rent, Grease, La Cage aux Folles and the acclaimed Filipino musica Eto Na! Musikal nAPO!, which celebrated the music of the iconic Filipino band APO Hiking Society.

Guevara, also the writer of the Liwanag sa Dilim musical, is no stranger to the complexities of adapting beloved music for the stage. His experience in blending pop culture with compelling narratives is expected to add depth and vibrancy to Blanco’s already powerful music.

Although much of the plot remains under wraps, the choice of “Liwanag sa Dilim” as the central theme gives us some clues about the story’s direction.

The song, originally released in 2005, speaks of light and hope amid darkness, symbolizing resilience in the face of challenges.

9 Works Theatrical will not only be paying tribute to Blanco’s artistry but also continuing the recent trend of Filipino musicians’ work being adapted for the stage.

Productions like Eto Na! Musikal nAPO! and Ang Huling El Bimbo, which celebrated the music of the Eraserheads, have proven that there is a strong appetite for OPM-based theater, creating new avenues for cultural expression and appreciation.

Blanco himself has yet to make public comments about the musical.

Set to open in March 2025, Liwanag sa Dilim is shaping up to be a must-see event as it promises to deliver a fusion of rock music and theater. The anticipation surrounding this production is palpable, and its debut is expected to leave a lasting impact on both fans of musical theater and lovers of OPM.