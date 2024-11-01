Retail dominance: SM City JMall launched

SM Prime Holdings, the Sy-led integrated property developer, officially opened its fourth mall in Metro Cebu with SM City JMall.

The new development, formerly J Centre Mall, follows the opening of SM City Caloocan last May, bringing the Sy’s total malls across the country to 87.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on 23 October, SMPH president Jeffrey Lim said SM City JMall’s opening reflects the company’s confidence in the robust economic growth of Central Visayas.

The City of Mandaue is a first-class highly-urbanized city located in the central-eastern coastal region of the island province of Cebu. It is the industrial hub in the Central Visayas region and hosts around 10,000 industrial and commercial locators.