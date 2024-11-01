Remulla hails PNP’s low crime rate

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla recently commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) for achieving a remarkable 62 percent decrease in the crime rate during the first two years of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration.

Recent data shows a total of 83,059 incidents reported from 1 July 2022, to 28 July, compared to 217,830 incidents during the same period in 2016-2018.

Additionally, the PNP’s crime clearance efficiency rate and crime solution efficiency rate saw significant increases of 27 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

"These achievements are a testament to the unwavering commitment of the PNP to serve and protect the public from criminality and lawlessness," Remulla stated.

He expressed optimism that these positive developments would encourage the DILG to motivate the PNP to continue fulfilling their duties as guardians of peace and order in pursuit of a safe and peaceful Bagong Pilipinas.