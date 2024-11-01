QCPD sting ops nab 15 suspects

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Friday reported that its operatives arrested 15 drug suspects and 25.81 grams of shabu with a street value of P175,508.00 were confiscated in nine separate operations last 30 October to 31 October.

QCPD acting district director P/Col. Melecio Buslig, Jr., highlighted three successful operations where operatives from the Fairview Police Station (QCPD-PS 5) nabbed Dante Herrera and Dariel Herrera in Sta. Lucia.

Five grams of shabu worth P34,000, a pouch, two cell phones, and buy-bust money were seized.

Over at the Galas Police Station, law enforcers arrested Gilbert Castro and Marvin Raymond Danzalan at Sto. Niño in Quezon City, as five grams of shabu worth P34,000, a cellphone, a coin purse and buy-bust money were confiscated.

Meantime, the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) reported that its operatives arrested Edmar Albarina and Andrew Perigrino in Bagong Silangan, Quezon City. Five grams of shabu worth P34,000 and buy-bust money were recovered.

Additionally, nine other suspects were arrested by various QCPD police stations, with confiscated illegal drugs valued at P73,508.

Buslig said the suspects were charged with violation of R.A. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“This campaign is part of the ongoing commitment under the directives of Chief PNP, P/Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil and Acting NCRPO Regional Director, P/Maj.Gen. Sidney S. Hernia, aimed at intensifying anti-drug operations throughout the region,” Buslig said.