POLLS FEVER HEATS UP: Panlilio, Canlas rally behind Tolentino

Battlelines are already being drawn with still three weeks left before the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) holds its elections on 29 November.

Al Panlilio of basketball and Jose Raul Canlas of surfing yesterday clarified that they are seeking elective positions under the banner of Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who is looking to extend his term as POC chief until the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Said to be the most influential sports federation executive for being the president of the country’s biggest sports benefactor in the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation, Panlilio will be running as first vice president while Canlas, a noted orthopedic surgeon, wants to be the treasurer of Tolentino’s slate.

But in a press statement on Wednesday, Tolentino’s challenger, Joaquin “Chito” Loyzaga claimed that both Panlilio and Canlas will be running with them.

Loyzaga’s statement created confusion, prompting Panlilio and Canlas to step out and declare their support of Tolentino in the polls that will be held three weeks from now at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Pasay City.

“I’m so surprised to see my name on their list because when he (Loyzaga) called me, he just told me that they would only leave the first vice president blank and same thing with Doc Canlas’s treasurer position,” Panlilio said.

“It is now confusing, we did not tell them to include our names in their ticket.”

Canlas said he is backing the Filipino athletes and Tolentino’s track record of leading the country to a total of three gold medals in the Olympics is enough to convince him that he deserves another term.

“I am for Philippines sports and for the Filipino athletes,” Canlas said.

“Mayor Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino has proven himself as an effective leader.”

Aside from Panlilio and Canlas, also part of Tolentino’s so-called “Working Team” are Richard Gomez of fencing as second vice president, Donaldo “Don” Caringal of volleyball as auditor and Alvin Aguilar of wrestling, Alexander “Ali” Sulit of judo, Ferdinand “Ferdie” Agustin of jiu-jitsu, Leonora Escollante of canoe-kayak and Leah Jalandoni Gonzales of fencing as members of the executive board.

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Loyzaga clarified that both Panlilio and Canlas are not officially part of his ticket.

In fact, their names were not included in the Letters of Candidacy that his group submitted to the POC commission on elections headed by Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV with Letran College Calamba rector and president Rev. Fr. Napoleon Encarnacion, O.P., and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo as members.

“The letter of candidacy documents submitted to the POC Admin and elections committee are the official document,” Loyzaga, the incumbent POC auditor and a former PSC commissioner and executive director, said.

“Press release is about informing and promoting the candidacy of everyone to all NSAs (national sports associations).”

Composing Loyzaga’s slate are Robert Bachmann of squash as second vice president, Rodrigo Roque of gymnastics as auditor, and Rommel Miranda of kurash, Charlie Ho of netball, Peter Miguel of archery, Derek Arthur Ramsay of gymnastics, and Steven Cezar Virata of equestrian as members of the executive board.”

A total of 59 members composed of 34 Olympic sports associations, 22 non-Olympic federations, two from the Athletes Commission and International Olympic Committee representative to the Philippines Mikaela “Mikee” Cojuangco-Jaworski will be casting their votes in the elections.