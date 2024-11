PBBM visits Marcos Sr. at Libingan ng mga Bayani

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos visit the tomb of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. on All Saints’ Day, 1 November 2024, at Libingan ng mga Bayani. Yummie Dingding











