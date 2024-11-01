Pangasinan officials join Smart City Expo in Spain

BAGUIO CITY – Pangasinan Governor Ramon V. Guico III, along with other provincial officials, will attend the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCWEZ) in Barcelona, Spain, from 2-7 November 2024.

The Pangasinan officials will join approximately 25,000 global attendees from both public and private sectors. The SCWEZ, the world’s largest and most influential event for cities and urban innovation, provides an opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies and network with leaders in government and business from around the world.

An invitation from Consul General Maria Theresa SM. Lazaro of the Philippine Consulate in Barcelona, addressed to Pangasinan Provincial Board Secretary Verna T. Nava-Perez and other officials, highlights that the congress gathers government leaders, high-ranking executives, global experts, and visionaries. The aim is to share knowledge and best practices that empower cities to address pressing urban challenges. Over 25,000 attendees, more than 1,100 exhibitors, 600 speakers, and representatives from over 850 cities and 130 countries are expected at the SCWEZ.

The Pangasinan delegation’s 10-day working visit, from 2 to 10 November, includes a courtesy call with Consul General Lazaro on 4 November, attending the keynote session Majora Carter Infrastructure & Building: How Do Urban Resilience and Talent Retention Connect on 5 November, the Energy & Environment Mobility Dialogue on 6 November, the Stephanie Hare Enabling Technology Keynote session, and a benchmarking tour in Barcelona on 8 November.

This visit offers the Pangasinan delegation valuable insights into socio-economic growth, urban development strategies, and potential partnerships with international counterparts to benefit their province.