Over P900-M assistance provided to storm victims

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday reported that a total of P996.6 million in assistance was provided to victims of severe tropical storm “Kristine” and super typhoon “Leon” by various government and non-government organizations.

In a recent update, the NDRRMC indicated that nearly 588,784 families across 15 regions have received aid, totaling almost 2.3 million individuals.

The storms have affected approximately 2,028,282 families, totaling 7,953,766 individuals, in 17 regions.

Of those impacted, 81,716 families (311,980 individuals) are currently sheltering in evacuation centers, while 88,304 families (431,596 individuals) are receiving support outside these facilities.

The reported death toll has risen to 145, with 14 fatalities confirmed. Additionally, 84 individuals have been injured, with 10 injuries confirmed, while investigations continue into the reports of 21 missing persons.

Damage assessments also revealed that agricultural losses amounted to P4.43 billion, while infrastructure damage is estimated at P6.82 billion. Approximately 155,121 homes have been affected.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) head Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno stressed the government’s dedication to aiding affected regions, adding that the Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepositioned around 2 million food packs and the OCD is distributing essential non-food items, including hygiene kits.

Additionally, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development is planning to provide home repair materials, offering P10,000 for damaged homes and P30,000 for those that were completely destroyed.