Over P10-M kush intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported that its operatives at the Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted an incoming parcel containing over P10 million worth of high-grade marijuana also known as “kush” last 30 October.

Initial investigations showed that after an extensive physical inspection, a total of 7,154 grams of kush — with an estimated street value of P10,015,600 — was discovered concealed inside the parcel.

The seized substances were immediately turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for further investigation and the filing of appropriate charges under Republic Acts 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) and RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Substances Act of 2002).

Reports said that the operation was conducted in close coordination with the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group and PDEA.

Meantime, BoC-NAIA district collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa stressed the port’s dedication to preventing the trafficking of dangerous substances and upholding community safety.