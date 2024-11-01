Over 80K Libingan ng mga Bayani visitors eyed by Sunday — Army

The Philippine Army’s Grave Services Unit (GSU) is expecting over 80,000 visitors at Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City for this year’s observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, or Undas 2024.

GSU Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Elenita Altamirano assured that security protocols are in place and that traffic marshals have been deployed to manage entry and exit points around the cemetery.

“The current situation here at Libingan ng mga Bayani is generally peaceful. We ensured orderliness in the area,” Altamirano told reporters on Friday.

She highlighted that GSU personnel are stationed daily to monitor the site, conduct regular patrols, and inspect grave sites around the clock.

Visitors can also approach Army personnel at LNMB’s Bulwagan assistance desk for help locating their loved ones’ graves.

Altamirano added that LNMB will remain open until Sunday, 3 November, accommodating relatives traveling from various provinces.

“We have extended our Undas visiting days until Sunday. It’s four days this year compared to only three last year, so we are expecting more visitors,” she said.

As of 21 October 2024, the Philippine Army has recorded 53,824 remains interred at LNMB.

'Honor sacrifices'

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has also urged Filipinos to honor the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers in defense of the nation and the protection of democracy.

“This Undas, let us pause to remember the lives of those who have gone before us. May this observance bring peace and reflection to the families of our departed soldiers and honor to all the souls who served and protected our nation,” the AFP said in a statement.

The military organization also expressed hope that the observance of Undas may help keep the memories of these fallen soldiers alive “as we continue to serve with dedication and uphold their legacy of courage.”