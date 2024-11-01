No traffic during Undas 2024

Motorists travel smoothly along EDSA North and Southbound in Quezon City on Friday, 1 November, 2024. This scene follows World Cities Day, observed annually on 31 October to promote sustainable urbanization worldwide.Analy Labor
Motorists travel smoothly along EDSA North and Southbound in Quezon City on Friday, 1 November, 2024. This scene follows World Cities Day, observed annually on 31 October to promote sustainable urbanization worldwide.Analy Labor
Motorists travel smoothly along EDSA North and Southbound in Quezon City on Friday, 1 November, 2024. This scene follows World Cities Day, observed annually on 31 October to promote sustainable urbanization worldwide.Analy Labor