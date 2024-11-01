An elaborately decorated altar for the dead is on display at the Mexican Embassy in Makati City, an insight into the colorful Western family tradition (Dia de Muertos) that mirrors our own (Undas).

Decked with sundries like sugar skulls, marigold flowers, fancy paper cutouts, and endearing references to the dear departed, the ofrenda invites those who went ahead for a feast, and the living to dabble on the otherwise elusive but existential subject of death to tame their fears.

Recognized in 2008 by Unesco as a part of the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Día de Muertos serves as a tribute to the temporary return of deceased relatives and beloved ones.

Día de Muertos is observed on 1 and 2 November, in time for All Saints’ and Souls’ days in the Philippines, when families remember the spirits of their loved ones back to the world of the living.

Intertwining pre-Hispanic traditions with customary Mexican cultural elements, the occasion transcends mere remembrance; it is a celebration of life, death and continuity.

The Day of the Dead in Mexico coincides with the Philippine remembrance of Undas, during which families visit cemeteries in memory of and respect for loved ones.

In addition, it is traditional in Mexico to create elaborate and vibrant displays of decorated offerings.

As an important part of the Día de Muertos festivities, the ofrenda serves the purpose of inviting the departed to visit their families once again.

Rich in symbolism, these offerings are adorned with various elements, each carrying their own significance.

While these items are generally included in the ofrendas, additional objects are also incorporated, such as personal effects and interests of their beloved departed, as well as certain allusions to their local customs and traditions.

These particularities make each ofrenda a unique mosaic of living memory, involving the departed ones, their family and their community.

Most of all, the observance by the Mexican Embassy in Manila also enlightens us about the cultures that bind us.