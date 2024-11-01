MILF clash displaces 30 families

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The 6th Infantry Division (ID) has confirmed the evacuation of at least 150 individuals or 30 families fearing a crossfire between two rival Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) groups who clashed over a rice field dispute in Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Joint Task Force-Central (JTF-C) commander Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera said at least 19 people died and five others were injured after clashes erupted between the two MILF groups in Sitio BPI, Barangay Kilangan last Wednesday.

Soldiers from the 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion (IB) were deployed to Kilangan to assist with evacuations.

Rillera directed the 602nd Infantry Brigade to help local officials and engage religious and traditional Moro leaders to mediate the conflict.

The clash involved the 105th MILF Base Command led by Engr. Alonto Sultan and the 128th and 129th MILF Base Command led by Ikot Akmad, both claiming ownership of the rice fields in Barangay Kilangan.

Sultan presented land titles to local officials, while Dandua asserted ancestral rights to the land.

During the security operation, the military confiscated various firearms, including M16 rifles, an M14 rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, magazines and ammunition. These weapons are currently under investigation by the 90th IB.

The tension between the armed MILF groups has subsided following the intervention of military, police, and GPH-CCCH forces. Lt. Col. Gavilanes is continuing dialogue with the MILF-Ad Hoc Joint Action Group to prevent future incidents.