Marikina offers free cremation services

The local government of Marikina City is offering free cremation of human remains exhumed from the Barangka Public Cemetery due to improper handling by cemetery personnel.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said the local government is working to locate and contact the affected families.

Based on initial reports from the City Health Office, around 65 human remains have been exhumed so far, with the count still ongoing.

Teodoro said that the local government will cover the cremation costs for affected families who choose this option. They can also opt to transfer the remains to an ossuary or columbarium.

Affected families can contact the new management of the Barangka Public Cemetery or the Marikina City Health Office, led by Dr. Christopher Guevara.

The city government will hold a mass at the Barangka Public Cemetery on 2 November to pay respects to the exhumed remains.

To recall, the local government on 31 October filed charges against cemetery personnel for improper handling of human remains.

The complaint, filed with the Marikina City Prosecutors’ Office, alleges that cemetery personnel, in collusion with private individuals, conducted unauthorized and illegal exhumations.

Dr. Christopher Guevara and Rolando Dalusong, head of the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit and chief of Environmental Health and Sanitation, respectively, filed the complaint, citing violations of Presidential Decree 856 (Philippine Sanitation Code) and its Implementing Rules and Regulations.

An inspection by the City Health Office revealed human remains inside plastic bags left in open areas of the cemetery, exhumed without proper authorization.

The complaint emphasizes that these actions not only violated sanitation guidelines but also disrespected the deceased and caused emotional distress to families and the community.

Teodoro has ordered a halt to all grave digging while the cemetery undergoes rehabilitation.