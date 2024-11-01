Marcos vows to uphold father’s legacy in public service 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. has promised to continue upholding his father’s legacy of public service, rooted in a deep love and compassion for the Filipino people and the nation.

During his visit to the tomb of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Jr., the young Marcos paid tribute to his father’s contributions, wisdom, sincerity, and dedication to public service.

Marcos said he is inspired by his father and namesake, Marcos Sr.’s good leadership qualities, hence, he vowed to carry on his father's legacy.

“Ngayon na nakaupo ngayon ako bilang Pangulo, mas lalong naging mahalaga ang kanyang mga salita (Now that I am sitting as President, even more so his words became important),” he stressed.

Marcos said he could only give justice to the words “rest in peace” by bringing public service closer to the people.

“Alam ninyo pagka mayroon tayong patay nakalagay diyan RIP, rest in peace. Siyempre ‘yan din ang ninanais natin para sa aking ama. Ngunit hindi sapat na sasabihin lang natin rest in peace (When we see 'RIP'—Rest in Peace—beside someone’s name, it’s a wish we have for them. Naturally, that’s what I want for my father. But just saying ‘rest in peace’ isn’t enough),” he explained.

“Para mag-rest in peace ang aking ama, kailangan ipagpatuloy natin ang trabahong sinimulan niya, ipagpatuloy natin ang pagpaganda ng Pilipinas, at ang pagmamahal sa Pilipino (For my father to truly rest in peace, we need to continue the work he started, let's continue the beautification of the Philippines, and show our love for Filipinos),” he added.

Speaking during the mass at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Marcos also expressed gratitude to all those who have supported his family through the years.