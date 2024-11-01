Marcos offers typhoon victims prayer

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended solace and offered prayers for the victims of typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon” during Friday’s observance of All Saints’ Day.

Marcos expressed his sympathies to the thousands of families affected by the recent tropical cyclones in his personal vlog streamed on his social media accounts.

He also lamented the billions of pesos in damage incurred by the agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

“Many of our fellow Filipinos are facing severe trials because of the previous typhoons. This All Saints Day, aside from our departed loved ones, let us also pray for the victims of these natural calamities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Marcos vowed the government would continue assisting the calamity-stricken families until they can return to their normal lives.

Reiterating the need to strengthen communities against the impacts of climate change, Marcos said the government is doing its best to address the changing weather patterns in the country.

He noted the country’s high exposure to disasters and climate change, emphasizing the need to improve government planning on infrastructure projects and the promotion of disaster risk reduction and management.

“We have to be good in this field. Disaster risk reduction, both in the public and private sectors, in order to reduce the casualties from these types of disasters,” he said.

“That’s why there are a lot of changes when it comes to planning our infrastructure. That’s what we need to do,” he said.