Marcos joins Filipinos in Undas observance

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. joined the country in commemorating All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, expressing hope that the holidays will “rekindle us to be better persons, better Filipinos, and better stewards of our beloved nation.”

Marcos said in his Undas message that the annual observance allows Filipinos to “remember those who paved the way for our present prosperity through their example of faith and love for others.”

He noted that All Souls’ Day is a time for “reflection by which we recall the deceased faithful who led lives of honor, sacrifice, and service.”

“This is the opportune moment to fortify our bond for the betterment of our spiritual life, not only with the Divine but also with one another,” he said.

The President added that All Saints’ Day reminds people to strive toward “virtues that defined the saints with their extraordinary compassion, kindness, and humility.”

Marcos encouraged Filipinos to spend time with family, visit their departed loved ones, “offer our heartfelt prayers for them, and express deep gratitude for their impact on our lives.”

“May this remind us of the values that shall endure through us as a nation: faith, resilience, and hope,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of these days, he added, “Let us strive to live with love and compassion for others, ever seeking the common good, just as the saints and our loved ones did in their time.”

Visiting Marcos Sr.

Undas, marked on All Saints' Day, November 1, and All Souls' Day, November 2, is an annual occasion allowing Filipinos to honor the lives of saints and departed loved ones.

On Friday, Marcos Jr., alongside his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, visited and attended a mass at the tomb of his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes Cemetery) in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Following the mass, Marcos Jr. shared that his father’s legacy remains a guiding force in his public service.

Supporters of the Marcos family also visited the late president’s tomb, showing their admiration on All Souls' Day.