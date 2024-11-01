Mapúa opens online applications for new academic year

Mapúa University has officially opened its online applications for new college, senior high school and graduate students for the academic year 2025 to 2026.

Aspiring Mapúans can jumpstart their academic journey by filling out an online application form at admissions.mapua.edu.ph. This will grant them access to the applicant portal where they can complete their application. After paying the Mapúa Program Placement Assessment (MPASS) fee, they can take the standardized admission assessment online through the Cardinal EDGE system.

Following the MPASS, applicants will receive notification of their eligibility for their desired program. Unlike traditional entrance exams, the MPASS goes beyond a simple pass/fail by revealing students’ strengths and recommending college programs aligned with their competencies. Qualified applicants can then secure their slot for the upcoming enrollment by settling the reservation fee.

Matriculation fees and the minimum number of enrolled units per term depend on the applicant’s chosen program. For specific inquiries, interested students can email admissions@mapua.edu.ph.

In addition to its university facilities, Mapúa offers students a wide range of digital learning tools and resources to enhance their educational experience. Its latest digital toolkits, Ally, EAC Visual Data, Engage, and MapúaX, were developed in collaboration with established educational partners to address learning gaps and improve student outcomes. These digital tools enhance students’ access to educational resources and support, fostering a more inclusive and effective learning environment. All Mapúa students, regardless of year level, can utilize these tools at any time.

Mapúa is among the top six percent of the world’s best universities, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. The university is known for its senior high school and industry-relevant undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture and information technology.

The institution also offers cutting-edge programs in media studies, physical sciences, and data science, plus internationally vetted business and health sciences and business programs conducted in collaboration with Arizona State University, a United States-based university.