Manila Beatlemaniacs travel back to the Sixties

The Bootleg Beatles, the world’s top Beatles tribute band, returned to Manila for a highly-anticipated performance last 26 October at The Theatre at Solaire.

Known for its incredible accuracy in replicating the look, sound and spirit of the original Fab Four, the band

marked its fourth visit to the Philippines following successful shows in 2016, 2018, and 2022.

The band, featuring Steve White as Paul McCartney, Stephen Hill as George Harrison, Paul Canning as John Lennon, and Gordon Elsmore as Ringo Starr, gave audiences an unforgettable experience.

Their performance took them on a nostalgic journey through the Beatles’ greatest hits, from “Love Me Do” to “Let It Be,” spanning the iconic band’s entire career.

The audience was immersed in the sounds of the Swinging Sixties, with the Bootleg Beatles’ note-perfect renditions of songs from albums like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road.

The Bootleg Beatles are renowned not only for their impeccable musical performances but also for their attention to detail, from wearing period-accurate costumes to using vintage instruments that mirror those used by the Beatles.

This dedication to authenticity is complemented by multimedia visuals that capture the cultural zeitgeist of the 1960s, enhancing the overall concert experience.

Manila has always been a special place for the Bootleg Beatles, and this show was no different. The Theatre at Solaire was packed with fans of all ages, many of whom sang along to every song.

For those in attendance, it was not just a concert but a time-travel experience, bringing the magic of the Beatles back to life with precision and passion.

Tickets ranged from P1,850 to P6,850, and the show catered to a wide spectrum of fans — from casual listeners to die-hard Beatles enthusiasts.

This performance followed the Bootleg Beatles’ high-profile appearances at UK festivals such as Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight, further affirming their status as a top-tier tribute act.

The Bootleg Beatles have built a global reputation over the past four decades, and their Manila show was yet another testament to their ability to transport audiences to the golden era of rock.