Made in the Philippines

Seventeen Philippine micro, small and medium enterprises participated and showcased quality and premium handicrafts at the recently concluded Mega Show Hong Kong this year.

The two Philippine pavilions exhibited the country’s ingenuity and craftsmanship through its diverse array of quality and premium products which include beautiful Christmas, holiday and home decors; wooden souvenirs and table wares; accent pieces made from capiz shells; acacia woodenware; woven bags, and storage boxes.

These companies are prime examples of the wealth of products that Philippine MSME have to offer to the rest of the world.

MSME are businesses that have an asset size not exceeding P100 million and employ less than 200 employees.

The important role of MSME in Philippine economic growth and development stems from the fact that such a sector comprises 99.58 percent of all businesses in the Philippines and employs 63 percent of the country’s total workforce.

The Mega Show Hong Kong is labeled as the ultimate destination for sourcing Asian products.

For over three decades, the show served as an annual trade platform for suppliers and buyers who are looking for quality gifts; premium housewares; kitchen and dining products; lifestyle products; toys and baby products; and festive Christmas and seasonal goods.

The four-day show gathered more than 4,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries in Asia Pacific.