Lulu Tan Gan: A force in fashion

Piña every day, everywhere and every wear was clearly the fashion statement at the recently concluded Red Charity Ball held at Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig.

That the iconic Filipino fabric is for only formal wear is now a myth, thanks to the brilliance of fashion designer Lulu Tan Gan. Piece by piece, as each model walked down the beautiful runway, the audience was stunned by the arresting showcase of our Philippine textiles.

The designer’s “Farm-to-Fashion” philosophy highlighted the noteworthy beauty and versatility of the piña fabric.

Filipino fashion and heritage seamlessly echoed in outstanding design incantations of the piña, brilliantly seen in dresses, blouses, boleros, caftans, jackets, capes and coats. The collection presented the country’s fascinating diversity of prints.