Lulu Tan Gan: A force in fashion

Piña every day, everywhere and every wear was clearly the fashion statement at the recently concluded Red Charity Ball held at Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig.
That the iconic Filipino fabric is for only formal wear is now a myth, thanks to the brilliance of fashion designer Lulu Tan Gan. Piece by piece, as each model walked down the beautiful runway, the audience was stunned by the arresting showcase of our Philippine textiles.
The designer’s “Farm-to-Fashion” philosophy highlighted the noteworthy beauty and versatility of the piña fabric.
Filipino fashion and heritage seamlessly echoed in outstanding design incantations of the piña, brilliantly seen in dresses, blouses, boleros, caftans, jackets, capes and coats. The collection presented the country’s fascinating diversity of prints.
Bridging the islands through design, extraordinary masterpieces were formed — Kalinga prints from Ifugao (Luzon), Mandaya print from Mindanao and piña from Aklan (Visayas) were fused into mind-blowing tapestries that left one speechless. Breaking boundaries, whether physically, theoretically and historically, the piña found its future.
Beyond rational design, the show unraveled so many issues in local fashion with a solution. Beyond the surface, insights on textiles, colors, prints, appropriations and the like were conversations addressed. It was a flawless narrative that spoke about consciousness, patriotism mindfulness, selflessness and relevance.
Launched in 2009 by philanthropists Tessa Prieto and Kaye Tinga, the Red Charity Gala has been an exhibition platform for many award-winning Filipino designers. The celebrated list includes some of the country’s greats, namely, Jojie Lloren, Lesley Mobo, Dennis Lustico, Furne One, Michael Cinco, Cary Santiago, Ezra Santos, Chito Vijandre, Joey Samson, Rajo Laurel and Ivarluski Aseron.
Lulu is one of the Philippine fashion’s industry stalwarts — a queen ( the country’s Queen of Knit), program consultant and chairman (Fashion Design and Merchandising Program of the School of Design & Arts of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde), leader and president (Filipino Designers Group then the Fashion & Design Council of the Philippines), colleague (to designers), champion (weavers), advocate (artisans) and a master of passion.
Most importantly, she is one of the best of the best — a force in fashion.
The Red Charity Ball would not have been possible without fashion stylist Noel Manapat, scenographer Gino Gonzales, lighting designer Monino Duque and Baguio-based designer Leo Aguinaldo whose artworks added a beautiful touch to the set design. Henri Calayag and his team for hair and makeup helped create the visual fantasy, while show direction was by Robby Carmona.
