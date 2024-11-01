‘Lolong’ is back  

The Philippines’ biggest primetime action-adventure series of 2022, Lolong, bannered by Primetime Action Hero Ruru Madrid, is set to make another big splash on television as it returns to primetime via Lolong: Bayani ng Bayan.

Ruru, who portrays Lolong in the series, will once again be joined by some of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry for this GMA Public Affairs-produced program, as revealed last 25 October.

Returning to the series are Shaira Diaz, Rochelle Pangilinan, Paul Salas, Mikoy Morales, Alma Concepcion, Maui Taylor and Jean Garcia.

Joining Lolong in his exciting new journey are big names led by John Arcilla who makes his Kapuso comeback via the series; together with Rocco Nacino, Martin del Rosario, Klea Pineda and Ms. Tetchie Agbayani.

Also part of the powerhouse ensemble are Victor Neri, Nikki Valdez, Bernadette Allyson, Boom Labrusca, Jan Marini, Gerard Pizarras, Archi Adamos, Nicco Manalo, Nikko Natividad, John Clifford, Waynona Collings, Shamaine Buencamino, Rubi Rubi, Inah Evans, Barbiengot Forteza, Joe Vargas, Karenina Haniel and Mr. Leo Martinez.