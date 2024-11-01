‘Lolong’ is back  

The Philippines’ biggest primetime action-adventure series of 2022, Lolong, bannered by Primetime Action Hero Ruru Madrid, is set to make another big splash on television as it returns to primetime via Lolong: Bayani ng Bayan.
Ruru, who portrays Lolong in the series, will once again be joined by some of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry for this GMA Public Affairs-produced program, as revealed last 25 October.
Returning to the series are Shaira Diaz, Rochelle Pangilinan, Paul Salas, Mikoy Morales, Alma Concepcion, Maui Taylor and Jean Garcia.
Joining Lolong in his exciting new journey are big names led by John Arcilla who makes his Kapuso comeback via the series; together with Rocco Nacino, Martin del Rosario, Klea Pineda and Ms. Tetchie Agbayani.
Also part of the powerhouse ensemble are Victor Neri, Nikki Valdez, Bernadette Allyson, Boom Labrusca, Jan Marini, Gerard Pizarras, Archi Adamos, Nicco Manalo, Nikko Natividad, John Clifford, Waynona Collings, Shamaine Buencamino, Rubi Rubi, Inah Evans, Barbiengot Forteza, Joe Vargas, Karenina Haniel and Mr. Leo Martinez.
Further, Lolong: Bayani ng Bayan introduces child stars Ryrie Sophia and Drey Lampago.
A crocodile-themed action-adventure drama series, Lolong centers on a man’s extraordinary friendship with a giant crocodile named Dakila. In Lolong: Bayani ng Bayan, viewers can look forward to Lolong’s journey in facing new challenges and unanticipated twists after he successfully united the people of Tumahan with the mysterious Atubaws.
With its inspiring and impactful storyline suitable for viewers of all ages, Lolong was 2022’s most-watched Philippine television series. It was hailed as “Best Primetime Serye” at the Gawad Pilipino Icon of the Year 2022 and was the Philippines’ National Winner for Best Visual/Special Effects at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards.
Directing Lolong: Bayani ng Bayan are King Mark Baco and Rommel Penesa.
Catch the dambuhalang comeback of Lolong this 2025.
For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com.