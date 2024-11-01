Living ‘la vida’ camper

Freedom.

The common Filipino dreams of living rent free and on his own terms. For some, this means roaming around highways and mountains as a form of escapism.

Just like Rob Cagasca.

The 22-year-old lived in his SUV for five months in 2022, roaming around Metro Manila and nearby provinces. The experience? A blessing in disguise. A box filled with gadgets, clothes and a penguin bolster pillow accompanied him on his journey, which compelled him to be more appreciative of life.

“Masaya siyang experience and masaya akong na-try ko siya (It was an enjoyable experience. I am happy I tried it),” Cagasca told Daily Tribune. “I think it really helped in (shaping) me.”

What is a camper life?

Camper car-living is a form of residing in a home on wheels. The lifestyle could also be called van dwelling, since most people convert vans into mobile homes for their nomadic pursuit.

It has been popular in the US, allowing citizens to live more frugally compared to renting or buying a house. In the said country, there are 3.1 million van-dwellers in 2022 — a 63 percent increase compared to 2022.

Camper-living mostly appeals to digital nomads, or people who work remotely while traveling to different places. It is now a rising trend in the Philippines. Francis Amoroso of Bahay Jeep ni Antet converted his jeepney into a home while Dumagueteña Katrina Quisil used her Suzuki minivan.