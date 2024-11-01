Living ‘la vida’ camper

Freedom.
The common Filipino dreams of living rent free and on his own terms. For some, this means roaming around highways and mountains as a form of escapism.
Just like Rob Cagasca.
The 22-year-old lived in his SUV for five months in 2022, roaming around Metro Manila and nearby provinces. The experience? A blessing in disguise. A box filled with gadgets, clothes and a penguin bolster pillow accompanied him on his journey, which compelled him to be more appreciative of life.
“Masaya siyang experience and masaya akong na-try ko siya (It was an enjoyable experience. I am happy I tried it),” Cagasca told Daily Tribune. “I think it really helped in (shaping) me.”
What is a camper life?
Camper car-living is a form of residing in a home on wheels. The lifestyle could also be called van dwelling, since most people convert vans into mobile homes for their nomadic pursuit.
It has been popular in the US, allowing citizens to live more frugally compared to renting or buying a house. In the said country, there are 3.1 million van-dwellers in 2022 — a 63 percent increase compared to 2022.
Camper-living mostly appeals to digital nomads, or people who work remotely while traveling to different places. It is now a rising trend in the Philippines. Francis Amoroso of Bahay Jeep ni Antet converted his jeepney into a home while Dumagueteña Katrina Quisil used her Suzuki minivan.
Struggles on the road
Many of these nomads agree that finding a parking spot is hard. Environmental advocate couple Celine and Dennis Murillo, who started their van life in 2022, shared in their vlog that a barangay tanod called them out once for parking in the wild. Since then, they park nearby the barangay hall or give the office a courtesy call to ask where they could park overnight.
Cagasca shared the same struggle. He would often find a place where he could both get dinner and park overnight.
“Madali lang naman maghanap ng ibang parking spots [pag pinaalis], ‘yun nga lang masisira tulog mo (It is easy to find a parking spot, when you are asked to leave, but your sleep is interrupted),” he said.
Nature’s calls are a tricky dilemma, too. While public restrooms are available along the way, it would be best to have a bathroom set-up on the go. For Phoebe Kins, who has been van-roaming around Luzon since 2021, she uses an awning shower tent to freshen up. Meanwhile, the Murillo couple uses an arinola for their fluid waste.
A famous Filipino line says, “Ang buhay ay weather-weather lang.” This means that just like the weather, life changes often. In the Philippines, the weather is categorized into burning hot or flood-inducing rains.
In his last month of car camping, his car wiper and driver’s window broke while he was in the middle of a skyway. He used an illustration board and packing tape as a temporary fix, but had to stop along the way because the board blocked his side mirror.
Making connections
These campers seem to have a recurring answer as to why they love their set-up: mindfulness. While the road is filled with bumps, the experience makes them more connected to themselves, to nature and to other people.
Quisil, who lives in her minivan with her two sons, said that car-dwelling serves as her break from daily stress.
“It’s like a recharge button for me. A way to start another week,” she said in her Youtube vlog.
Traveling also brings a person closer to nature. Most nomads incorporate hiking in their lifestyle to maximize the van life experience. For designer Michael Go, he decided to rent out his jeepney camper in the heart of Tanay, Rizal.
Social skills get developed along the way. Many of these mentioned campers had to knock on houses along their route to ask for help — such as staying in their parking lot overnight and using their bathroom. And thankfully, the reception is welcoming, especially in provinces.
“It’s a fun experience if you’re ready for it, but it can be a hassle if you’re not,” he said.