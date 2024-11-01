Lest it follow

Following three humorous videos that featured unique Filipino cultural beliefs, Forest Lake Memorial Parks released the latest installment of its groundbreaking series in time for Halloween: “Pagpag.”

In a light-hearted and quirky way, “Pagpag” is a Halloween video explores the Filipino tradition of pagpag, in which mourners avoid going home straight from a wake to “deter” the spirit of the departed from following them home.

Through this long-standing custom, Forest Lake also delivers a deeper and more significant message: while we may try to delay or avoid death, the “end of life” is very much a part of our life cycle — and one that we must ultimately embrace.

In “Pagpag,” Forest Lake also reminds families of the importance of planning ahead — taking proactive steps for the future as preparedness is key to ensuring security for the ones we love.

“Old customs like ‘pagpag’ reflect Filipinos’ desire to shield themselves and their families from the unknown. Forest Lake, however, believes that true peace of mind comes not from avoiding the topic of death, but from accepting it as an inevitable part of life and preparing for it in meaningful ways,” said Alfred Xerez-Burgos III, CEO and president of Forest Lake Development Inc.

The “Pagpag” Halloween video is the fourth video of Forest Lake’s campaign series titled “Di Mo In-expect, No?”, which presents Filipino life-and-death-related customs and superstitions in unique and unexpected ways.

Previous videos in the series are “Paliwanag,” which reflects on the unpredictability of life; “Itim na Pusa,” which tackles superstitions involving bad luck; and “Talon,” a fun take on the belief that jumping on New Year’s Eve will make you taller.

This latest campaign stresses the importance of preparation, reminding Filipinos that accepting death is also about planning for it in different ways: arranging memorial services, securing interment rights and considering long-term care options, which, in the long run, ease the emotional and financial burdens that come with loss.

Juan Carlos Xerez-Burgos, director for Business Development and Digital at Forest Lake:

“We hope this campaign helps Filipinos face death with a lighter heart, knowing that with preparation, they can offer comfort to their loved ones. We’re here to support families in every step of the way.”

Designed to provide comprehensive support while celebrating and preserving memories for generations, Forest Lake’s Total Memorial Care Services include Libing Anywhere, which provides flexibility in interment locations; Libre Burol, a free standard funeral service for families availing of interment services; QRonicle, a digital storytelling platform that allows families to store and share stories of loved ones; and the easy-to-use Customer Portal, which enables families to purchase memorial services with just a few clicks.

For over 27 years, Forest Lake has established itself as a leader in providing thoughtfully designed, family-friendly memorial parks throughout Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. These parks are more than places of remembrance; they are vibrant spaces where families gather, connect and celebrate their loved ones’ memories.