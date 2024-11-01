Laoag police arrest wanted person; illegal drugs found during search

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – Officers from the Laoag City Police Station arrested Marjorie Sanguir Masaranga, a 29-year-old resident of Brgy. 3, Laoag City, at approximately 9:55 PM on 31 October 2024, following a warrant for a robbery charge. The warrant, issued by Judge Khristy Ahn Queja Cac-Rivera of the Laoag City MTCC, was under Criminal Case No. 37843, dated 21 October 2024, with a recommended bail of P18,000.

Masaranga was taken into custody near the northern gate of St. William Cathedral in Brgy. 14, Sto. Tomas, Laoag City. During the operation, a body search revealed suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

The seized items, along with the suspect, were brought to the Laoag City Police Station for documentation, evidence inventory, and further processing. The operation was witnessed by Barangay Councilor Baby Encarnacion D. Suarez of Brgy. 14 and a media representative to ensure transparency.

The recovered illegal drugs have an estimated weight of 1.3 grams, valued at approximately P8,840. Police are preparing to file additional charges for violating Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.