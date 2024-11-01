Kuya Bong receives public servant award

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has been recognized by the Rising Tigers Magazine as he received the Public Servant Leaders Award during the Third Rising Tigers Charity Ball held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Makati last Wednesday.

The lawmaker was the sole senator to receive this award, recognizing his significant impact and contributions through his compassionate approach to public service.

“As we gather to highlight the work and impact of individuals across different sectors, I am reminded of the advice that Tatay Digong has instilled in us — to always do what is right,” said Go in his remarks.

“In public service, as in life, this is a powerful reminder that no title or position is more important than doing the right thing for the people we serve. Every day, I hold onto this principle as my compass, guiding me to make decisions rooted in genuine service, with malasakit, pagmamahal and a deep sense of responsibility to our kababayan,” he added.

Highlighting that public service is not a path of ease or convenience, he emphasized that it demands sacrifice, commitment, and a heart that serves others.

“Each time I see someone who needs help, someone who feels unseen or unheard, it reminds me why I am here. I am your Senator Kuya Bong Go, and I am here for you, ready to serve in any way I can, to the best of my abilities,” Go said. Rising Tigers Magazine is a Southeast Asian publication focused on leadership, innovation, and success featuring prominent people, up-and-coming leaders, and the newest developments in technology, culture and business.

The Third Rising Tigers Ball combines the celebration of leadership with a strong emphasis on charity and corporate social responsibility and also honors business and community leaders who have made significant impacts in the Philippines, particularly through their CSR projects.