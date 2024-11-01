KQ fulfills daddy duties

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao welcomes a respite from De La Salle University’s title-retention campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

After powering the Green Archers to a second straight Final Four appearance and a step closer to a twice-to-beat incentive, Quiambao takes advantage of the pause to fulfill his role as a doting father.

“Finally, some time to take care of my child. This long break, it’s an opportunity for me to bond with my family,” the 23-year-old forward said.

He welcomed his son, Kevin Vennan, to partner Faye Aguila last September.

Quiambao’s consistent production and leadership carried La Salle to a red-hot seven-game winning streak for a 10-1 win-loss record at solo top spot.

In fact, the Green Archers star even reset a career-high in points, scoring 33 points in an 80-65 rout of archrival Ateneo de Manila University last 26 October before an 11-day break.

Quiambao, who’s well on his way to bagging the highest individual award for the second straight year, did all that while juggling his studies, training and sleepless nights caring for his child.

“This has been a long season so we need to check on our families and loved ones,” the Gilas Pilipinas member added.

La Salle also needed the break to rest and recuperate with just three more assignments left in the elimination round and the playoffs just around the corner

“This is a crucial break for us especially for our strength and conditioning program,” he said.

“So, we’ll take a rest and then move on to the next game.”

The Green Archers return to action on 6 November against Far Eastern University at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After that, La Salle will take on second-running University of the Philippines in a much-anticipated rematch on 10 November before wrapping up the elims against cellar dweller National University on 13 November.