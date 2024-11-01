JV Cup raises P1M

The revival of the JV Cup at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Cabuyao, Laguna has raised P1 million that was immediately turned over to the Good One Foundation on Monday.

The donation will be used to purchase construction materials and potable water containers to most affected areas in Bicol, one of the hardest-hit areas by severe storm “Kristine.”

The event was co-presented by San Miguel Corporation, Arik Group of Companies, Robust and Cignal TV as the official media partner.

Gracing the ceremonial tee-off was former Mayor Guia Gomez, the foundation’s chairperson and Emilio Ejercito.

The list of winners:

FUN HOLE WINNERS

Nearest to the pin: Zhan Pocholo Medina; Most Accurate Drive: Rep. Jose Panganiban; Longest Drive: Juanchit Jose; Longest putt: Johnny Fetalvero

TOURNAMENT WINNERS

Class B (ladies) — Champion: Tessa Neri; 1st Runner-up: Barbie Francisco

Class A (ladies) — Champion: Cielo Fregil; 1st Runner-up: Alzul Ritz Ana Guy

Class D (men) — Champion: Lloyd Chao; 1st runner-up: Miguel Vea; 2nd runner-up: John Alejandrino

Class C (men) — Champion: Chris Trajano; 1st runner-up: Nelson Lu; 2nd runner-up: Benjie Picardo

Class B (men) — Champion: Roland Francisco; 1st runner-up: Honor Mendoza; 2nd runner-up: Michael Sy

Class A (men) — Champion: Zhan Pocholo Medina; 1st runner-up: Julian Celis; 2nd runner-up: Jeff Bernaldez

OVERALL CHAMPION: Allan Mathew Guy.