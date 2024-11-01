Justice remains elusive for families of EJK victims

For at least six to seven years, the relatives of victims of the War on Drugs campaign under former President Rodrigo Duterte have been seeking justice.

Within La Loma Cemetery, the small Dambana ng Paghilom holds the urns of those who lost their lives in the "Tokhang" operations, with at least 42 victims' remains placed inside the shrine.

Among the visitors was Jecel Pepito, who came with her brothers to visit their late father and uncle.

Marlon and Maximo, Jecel’s father and uncle, were killed in January 2017. Jecel recalled that when her uncle was shot, Marlon intervened and was also killed.

“I don’t know what he was accused of, but my father shares a name with someone wanted,” she explained.

Joel Ejorcadas shared a similar story, as his brother was killed by police during the height of Duterte's drug war.

Just days before his death, Joel’s wife had given birth. Despite initially surrendering to the police after the war on drugs was announced, his brother was still killed.

“He [Duterte] is super unprofessional. I see him as a demon in how he thinks,” Joel expressed, voicing his support for Duterte's imprisonment. “There is no forgiveness for his actions, especially for those of us who lost family members.”

While Jecel felt some satisfaction from Duterte's recent Senate appearance, she lamented the lack of a clear apology from him.

“The Lord is making way for us to achieve justice, not just for us but for other victims as well.”

Father Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva has been a source of support for the families of drug war victims, facilitating their visits to Dambana ng Paghilom.

During Duterte's administration, Fr. Villanueva faced charges of “conspiracy to commit sedition” in 2020 but was acquitted.

The body of Kian Delos Santos, a 17-year-old killed by the Caloocan City Police in 2017, was exhumed in 2022.

Jemboy Baltazar, another teenager mistakenly killed by the Navotas City Police, is also buried in La Loma Cemetery.

During a Senate hearing on Duterte’s drug war on 28 October, the former president admitted to instructing police to encourage suspects to fight back, justifying their killings.

He also revealed that policemen were appointed as death squad commanders, including Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa.

The controversial anti-narcotics campaign was launched by Duterte in 2016.

It had been marked by widespread allegations of extrajudicial killings (EJKs), igniting fierce debate both domestically and internationally. Intended to eradicate drug-related crime, the campaign has instead left a trail of violence, grief, and human rights abuses, raising critical questions about accountability and the rule of law.

From its inception, Duterte’s anti-drug initiative has aimed to aggressively target drug users and dealers. The Philippine National Police was empowered to conduct operations without the usual checks and balances, leading to numerous reports of killings that were often portrayed as legitimate police operations.

According to various human rights organizations, thousands of individuals have been killed since the campaign began, with estimates ranging from 12,000 to over 30,000 fatalities.