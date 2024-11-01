Is winter coming to theaters? Game of Thrones film reportedly in the works

The dragons of Westeros may soon fly into theaters, as reports suggest that HBO's "Game of Thrones," based on George R.R. Martin’s "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, is in early development for a film adaptation.

The eight-season series, which aired from 2011 to 2019, is set in a medieval fantasy world inspired by England’s past and centers on power struggles among royal and noble families vying for the Iron Throne.

Previously, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss expressed interest in film adaptations within the universe, with Martin also in favor, though Warner Bros. Discovery initially resisted the idea.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, recent leadership shifts at Warner Bros. Discovery and the successful transitions of franchises like "The Batman," "Dune," and the upcoming "Harry Potter" series between film and television may have influenced the renewed interest.

The report claims Warner Bros. is “quietly developing at least one film” set in Westeros.

Meanwhile, the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" is currently in production for its third season, and another prequel, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," based on Martin’s "Tales of Dunk and Egg," wrapped filming in September and is slated for a 2025 release.

No cast members have been confirmed for the potential film as of now.