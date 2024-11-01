Illegal aliens’ deportation slated

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday reported that it is set to deport eight foreigners who were recently captured in an operation in a Muntinlupa City village.

BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado revealed that on 22 October, BI Intelligence Division agents arrested six Chinese males, one Vietnamese man and one Chinese woman.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) National Capital Region and the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.

Viado disclosed that the Ayala Alabang Village homeowner association was cooperative in helping them verify the target individuals’ location.

The suspects were arrested in three separate streets inside the village. All eight suspects were found to be undocumented. One was suspected of being an illegal entrant, while two others were overstaying.

According to earlier reports from the DoJ and the NBI, the eight suspects were found with items involved in online scamming.

Viado stated that they have filed deportation cases against the suspects. Once their cases are resolved, they will be considered undesirables and face deportation.

The Bureau has received information about smaller scamming hubs forming after the closure of large POGO hubs in the country.

To apprehend and deport syndicate members, Viado said that the BI is working closely with the DoJ and other regional law enforcement organizations.