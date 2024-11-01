ICE SEGUERRA CHANNELS BINI AND SB19

Seguerra’s initial Videoke Hits concert last 10 and 11 May at the Music Museum was a massive success. Seguerra’s production company Fire and Ice described it as the “ultimate videoke experience.”

On taking the show to a bigger venue, the singer says otherwise.

“Ayoko mawala ‘yung magic ng intimacy. Sa tingin ko kaya game na game din ang mga nanonood kasi ang lapit namin sa isa’t isa eh. That’s why for me, Music Museum is perfect for the show. We would rather have repeats than do this on a bigger venue (I don’t want to lose the magic of the show’s intimacy. I think that is what makes this kind of show work — it will spoil the concept of being close and performing with the audience up close if we do it in a bigger venue),” he added.

Getting songs for the concert’s lineup is one big challenge for Ice.

“Nahirapan ako for this show. Ang dami kasi magagandang OPM songs talaga. Kaya ang nangyari andami naging medleys andami kasi songs na hindi pwede na di ko makanta (It was difficult to make a song lineup for the show because there are a lot of good OPM songs that cannot be ignored),” Ice said.

And a wide variety of music genres under OPM will also be present.

“Ang pinaka-favorite ko mayroon tayong “Bikining Itim,” “Isang Linggong Pag Ibig,” — but rearranged in a different way. Tapos meron nga Bini may SB19 talagang gusto namin malawak (I like that songs like “Bikining Itim,” “Isang Linggong Pag Ibig” are covered and arranged in a unique way. And then there are PPop hits from Bini and SB19. We cover a wide genre of OPM),” he said.

Of all the concerts, this is one of the most special for the singer because of the active audience participation — like in a videoke party.

“This isn’t just any concert; it’s an interactive sing-along event where fans are part of the show! Ice will bring the Karaoke vibe live on stage, giving you a chance to hear your favorite hits like never before,” he said.

The concert happens 8 November at the Music Museum.