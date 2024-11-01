How to manage your waistline

Did you know that a slimmer waistline is not just for improving one’s appearance?

There is actually a healthy waist to height ratio.

Here are some solid health facts:

1. Keeping your waistline down can help in reducing the risk of developing chronic health problems such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and possibly even certain types of cancer.

2. A bloated stomach is tantamount to a warning signal from your body.

3. Reducing your waistline to normal levels can improve your health greatly.

It’s all about the fat

The human body has two types of fat:

Subcutaneous — This is the fat we can see visibly. It is found between the skin and the outer abdominal wall. This amounts to 90 percent of the body’s total fat.

Visceral — This fat, which comprises 10 percent of the body’s fat , is what surrounds the internal organs like the liver, intestines and stomach. This kind of fat releases proteins called cytokines which produce unwanted inflammation. We all know that the precursor of disease is inflammation.

Now here is the enlightening truth: You do not need to be clinically overweight to be excluded from the high-risk category. Researchers are looking into body fat levels and body fat distribution. This is the proportion of an individual’s fat mass to their lean muscle mass. There is a dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry that can accurately determine this.

In short, you may have a healthy BMI, but if your fat mass index is high, then you might be facing some health risks.

Enter the pros and cons of measuring BMI or Body Mass Index. Every gym has a small machine that can measure your BMI accurately. While it can give you an idea of your fat distribution throughout the body, it is not 100 percent. Health practitioners prefer to rely on the size of your waistline as a more accurate indication of risk for cardiovascular disease.

What’s normal?

A healthy waistline according to international health standards:

Men — Below 40 inches

Women — Below 35 inches

However, your height-to-waist ratio is also considered as well as your body type and frame.