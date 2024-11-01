Honor of Kings collaborates with Jujutsu Kaisen

Mobile MOBA Honor of Kings has collaborated with popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen for themed content and events.

Honor of Kings, fast becoming a well-liked mobile MOBA, launched the Biron - Yuji Itadori skin today and will release Kongming - Satoru Gojo on November 5.

The skins can be obtained via draw.

The themed events, meanwhile, will run intense combat from the outset in School Crest Scramble until November 14.

Starting at full builds that will lead to instant clashes, the task is to collect 20 badges to claim victory.

The action will then switch to Cursed Spirit Crusade from November 15 to 28, where players must exorcise a Grade 2 cursed spirit in Gorge.

Players may also log in daily to claim 2 tokens and 100 diamonds which can be exchanged for Jujutsu friendship tools and Jujutsu Kaisen avatar and voice packs.