Honor fallen soldiers, Pinoys urged

Amid the observance of “Undas” or the All Saints' and All Souls' Days, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) urged Filipinos to honor the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers in defense of the nation and the protection of democracy.

“This Undas, let us pause to remember the lives of those who have gone before us. May this observance bring peace and reflection to the families of our departed soldiers and honor to all the souls who served and protected our nation,” the AFP said in a statement.

The military organization also expressed hope that the observance of Undas may help keep the memories of these fallen soldiers alive “as we continue to serve with dedication and uphold their legacy of courage.”

At the Libingan ng mga Bayani, Army soldiers, along with a team of Boy and Girl Scouts, conducted a flaglet-setting and candle-lighting ceremony in honor of the country’s departed heroes, ex-presidents, soldiers, former state leaders and national figures buried in the area.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the synchronized candle-lighting and flaglet-setting ceremony served as the military’s tribute to the “well-lived” legacies of those who are interred at the heroes' cemetery.

The Grave Services Unit of the Army Support Command assisted and secured visitors who paid their respects to their departed loved ones ahead of All Saints’ Day.

Dema-ala said the Army units will fully support the Philippine National Police in ensuring the safety and security for this year’s Undas.