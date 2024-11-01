Harris blasts ‘offensive’ Trump for remarks on women

LAS VEGAS, United States (AFP) — Kamala Harris on Thursday slammed Donald Trump for “very offensive” remarks about women as she pressed her case that his misogyny has no place in 21st century America, just days ahead of a nail-biter election.

Harris targeted Trump over his remarks when he told a Wednesday rally he wanted to “protect” American women “whether the women like it or not.”

She branded the comments “offensive to everybody.”

In Las Vegas, she slammed Trump as a man who “simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to be able to make decisions about their own lives.”

“And we know if he were elected, he would ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control, put IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatments at risk, and for states, listen to this, to monitor women’s pregnancies.”

Reproductive rights have served as a rallying cry for Democrats — and an Achilles’ heel of sorts for Trump — since the conservative-dominated United States Supreme Court ended the federal right to abortion in 2022.

Polling for this year’s election shows a wide gender gap, with women voters tilting toward Harris, and Trump earning more support from men, so abortion could play a determining role in the outcome.

Trump’s three stops were characterized by his now-usual stream of insults, including against Democrats Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Harris.

“She destroyed our economy,” Trump said, referring to a period that, contrary to his criticism, is showing robust US growth, low unemployment and increasing consumer confidence, despite voter concerns about high prices.

In what was billed as an interview with right-wing provocateur Tucker Carlson, Trump got personal again, calling the vice president “a low IQ individual... dumb as a rock.”

Carlson, who once texted a colleague that he hated Trump “passionately,” had given the former president a fawning introduction, and said he would be proudly voting for him.

‘I love Hispanics’

Trump is betting frustrations over the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policy will swing border state Arizona back in his favor after Biden beat Trump there in 2020.

His appearance in New Mexico was a head-scratcher, though, given that polls suggest Harris will carry the state. Nevertheless he courted Hispanic voters there.

“I love Hispanics. They are hard workers,” said Trump, who faced backlash from Puerto Ricans earlier in the week after a racist comment by a warm-up speaker at a rally. “And they are warm — sometimes they are too warm, if you want to know the truth.”

On Thursday night, J Lo became the latest person of Puerto Rican heritage to lash Trump for the jibe.

“He reminded us who he really is and how he really feels,” she told a cheering crowd.

“It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day, okay? It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Latinos traditionally have aligned more with Democrats, but recent polling shows a noticeable trend toward Republicans.

The latest New York Times/Siena poll showed Harris with 52 percent support among Hispanic voters to Trump’s 42 percent.

More cat-and-mouse campaigning occurs Friday in Wisconsin, where both candidates will hold rallies in Milwaukee.

Some 63.5 million Americans have cast their ballots early, more than 40 percent of the 2020 total vote.